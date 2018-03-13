LIVE: Money Talks: Will Stocks Settle Down

How Will the Market Move After an Uneven Start to the Year
Adam Ladwig,

 

Brady Brunsvold with Legacy Wealth Management helps us unpack a crazy start to 2018 for the stock market.

Stock are about at their January levels after an 11% correction earlier this year.

Brunsvold says stocks are still stable despite the dip.

He also addresses how the markets will react to President Trump firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, along with announced talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

If you have any financial questions you can contact Legacy Wealth Management at 701-365-8083 or LegacyWealthFargo.com

You Might Like

President Trump Fires Secretary of State Tillerson

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson. Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at…

ESPN Reports Keenum Will Sign With Broncos

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- ESPN is reporting that Vikings Quarterback Case Keenum will sign with the Denver Broncos. Keenum is a free agent and can officially sign beginning Wednesday afternoon.  That would leave the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals in the running…