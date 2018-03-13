LIVE: Money Talks: Will Stocks Settle Down

How Will the Market Move After an Uneven Start to the Year

Brady Brunsvold with Legacy Wealth Management helps us unpack a crazy start to 2018 for the stock market.

Stock are about at their January levels after an 11% correction earlier this year.

Brunsvold says stocks are still stable despite the dip.

He also addresses how the markets will react to President Trump firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, along with announced talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

