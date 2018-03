New Chairman Selected For ‘North Dakota Open On Sundays’ Effort

Bill Burgess Is Co-Founder of Simply Made Apps With Brandon Medenwald

FARGO, N.D. — The group “North Dakota Open on Sundays” has a new leader.

Fargo businessman Bill Burgess is taking over as chairman as they try to repeal the state’s Sunday Closing law.

Burgess is a co-founder of Simply Made Apps and was the third highest signature gatherer during the groups initiated measure effort last year.

Former chairman Brandon Medenwald is now a Democratic candidate for representative of District 41.

He says he’ll push for reintroduction of a bill to remove the ban on retail shopping before noon on Sundays.