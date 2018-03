Passed Out Man With A Revolver Keeps Kids At School In Detroit Lakes

Numerous Agencies Responded To Food N Fuel Tuesday Afternoon

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Students were kept in school this afternoon in Detroit Lakes while police dealt with a man in the backseat of a car with a revolver.

Police were called around 3:15 to Food N Fuel on a report that 37-year-old James Poitra of Detroit Lakes hadn’t moved in three hours.

When the officers noticed the gun they called for backup and attempted to talk to Poitra.

Detroit Lakes Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School kept students safe inside while events unfolded.

Poitra eventually got out of his vehicle and was arrested.

He is being held on several weapon and drug charges.