President Trump Fires Secretary of State Tillerson

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’s naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo’s deputy at CIA.

She would be the first woman in that role.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump’s announcement.

Trump offered no explanation for the change.

 

 

