Rink Report: Fighting Hawks Prep for Must-Win Matchup… Again

The Hawks, sitting at 14th in the Pairwise, need to win this weekend to possibly earn a spot in the NCAA tournament

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The past few weeks UND hockey has continuously been in must-win situations, whether that be a win for home ice or a win to advance in the NCHC tournament. This weekend that conversation isn’t changing.

The Hawks, sitting at 14th in the Pairwise, say their backs are still against the wall and need a few wins this weekend to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.

“We’re not off the hook and we won’t be off the hook until the end of April,” head coach Brad Berry said. “We have to make sure that the urgency, the compete level and the intensity is there from everybody. We have to have that mentality knowing that it’s a new weekend and it’s a blank slate and we have to live for another weekend here, so moving ahead our lives are still on the line.”

Without a win this weekend, the team fears its entire season could be in jeopardy.

“I think there’s a chance we could miss the national tournament if we don’t get a win or two, so I think that’s the definition of backs against the wall,” forward Trevor Olson stated. “We’re just excited to play especially against a great St. Cloud team. Looking back at that St. Cloud series we brought it to overtime twice, so obviously that’s a good thing to feed off of especially us battling trying to get into the national tournament.”

Despite all the ups and downs this season, the Fighting Hawks’ confidence level hasn’t wavered. They say they succeed when playing in must-win situations.

“Well obviously we had our backs against the wall the past two weekends,” forward Joel Janatuinen said. “I think we really thrive under that pressure and the good thing is every game coming up is just like that so I think we’re ready for the challenge.”

UND enters the series having met up with the St. Cloud State Huskies four times already this season.