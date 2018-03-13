Suspect Killed In West Fargo SWAT Incident Identified

The deceased suspect is identified as 32 year old, Justin Lee Dietrich.

WEST FARGO, ND — Police released the name of the man killed after a SWAT incident on March 12, 2018.

32 year old Justin Lee Dietrich was shot by four SWAT team members after he refused to cooperate.

In a timeline released by West Fargo and Fargo Police, at approximately 8:26 p.m. West Fargo officers attempted to stop Dietrich’s car.

They believed he was in possession of stolen handguns.

A chase ensued ending with the suspects car ramming a WFPD K9 Unit.

Dietrich eventually stopped in a driveway where he was surrounded by WFPD officers.

An hour into the standoff, Red River Valley SWAT and Negotiations team was called.

Around 10:37 p.m. Dietrich got out of his car, refusing to follow police orders.

Police say he posed an imminent deadly threat to the SWAT members.

At that time four officers fired at Dietrich.

He was taken into custody, given medical treatment on scene and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The four SWAT members who fired at the suspect are Fargo Police Sergeant Shane Aberle, Fargo Police Sergeant Troy Hannig, Moorhead Officer Brandon Desautel and Clay County Deputy Kyle Diekmann.

In accordance with policy and procedures, the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.