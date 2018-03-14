App of the Week: Flashback

Automatically Send Photos to the Friends You Take Them With

The new innovative Flashback App automatically sends your friend’s picture to their device if they are in the photo.

There is no forwarding, texting or mailing the image to share.

Start off by using an existing picture or by taking a new picture to identify

your friends.

Tap Tag to match your friend’s identity to the appropriate contact.

Anytime you take their picture, the photo automatically matches the face with the contact as sends them a copy.

This is great if you are at an event together like a concert

or traveling.

Any picture you take of your friends will automatically be sent to them.

The app is free and available on iOS and Android.