App of the Week: Flashback

Automatically Send Photos to the Friends You Take Them With
Adam Ladwig,

 

The new innovative Flashback App automatically sends your friend’s picture to their device if they are in the photo.
There is no forwarding, texting or mailing the image to share.
Start off by using an existing picture or by taking a new picture to identify
your friends.
Tap Tag to match your friend’s identity to the appropriate contact.
Anytime you take their picture, the photo automatically matches the face with the contact as sends them a copy.
This is great if you are at an event together like a concert
or traveling.

Any picture you take of your friends will automatically be sent to them.
The app is free and available on iOS and Android.

Related Post

App of the Week
App Of The Week: Avoid Repetitive Tasks On Your Ph...
App Of The Week: Cashing In By Clearing Out Old El...
App Of The Week: Yummly

You Might Like

Grand Forks Police Release Images Of Robbery Suspect

GRAND FORKS, ND -- Grand Forks Police have released security camera footage from an armed robbery. The images are grainy but include the male suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with "Mossy Oak" written on the front. He also…

Suspect In Custody After Horace Standoff

HORACE, N.D. (KFGO) - A ended peacefully in Horace, N.D. Cass County Sheriff's Captain Jesse Jahner says the suspect has been taken into custody. Jahner says around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, "our deputies were dispatched down to 7108 100th Ave South on a…