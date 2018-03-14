College Hockey: UND Ready to Bring its A-Game Against (1) St. Cloud State in NCHC Semifinals

The 16-12-and-10 Fighting Hawks need a few wins this weekend to reach the NCAA tournament

FARGO, N.D. — UND hockey made the trek to the Twin Cities today for the semifinals of the Frozen Faceoff this weekend.

The Hawks are making their 16th consecutive trip to the cities, but just making it there is certainly not good enough for the green and white. The 16-12-and-10 Fighting Hawks also need a few wins this weekend to reach the NCAA tournament.

The team sits right on the bubble of an at-large berth, so UND head coach Brad Berry would like his team to take hold of the automatic bid by clinching the conference title. To do so, they’ll need to take down St. Cloud State on Friday, a team Berry says his guys always bring their A-game for.

“Any team in the NCHC brings out the best in you, but when you play teams like St. Cloud and Denver that have a ton of skill level in their lineup, it makes you play your best because you’re intense,” Berry said. “You know that you have to take away time and space and our group collectively embraces that. It’s a situation where we’re very familiar with St. Cloud going into this weekend. We just played them a couple weeks ago and we’re playing on a stage that we love to play on at the Xcel Energy Center.”

Berry also says the program has a long-standing tradition of success when playing in the Twin Cities, and he hopes to continue that this weekend.

“We have a lot of fond memories, successful memories in St. Paul and again we have to make sure we do the things consistently with all the details to give ourselves a chance to have success.

Puck drop is set for 4:08 p.m. on Friday.