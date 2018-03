Former Police Chief Enters Alford Plea To Child Sexual Abuse Charges

James Watson Has Been Charged In At Least Three Counties

A former LaMoure police chief has entered an Alford plea to multiple child sexual abuse charges in Hettinger and Stark counties.

52-year-old James Watson’s plea is not an admission of guilt but he acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

A jury in Golden Valley County last month convicted him of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The charges date back to 2011.

Watson faces life in prison without parole.

A sentencing date has not been set.