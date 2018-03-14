Girlfriend Sentenced To Six Months In Shooting Death of Boyfriend

Monalisa Perez fired a large caliber handgun at 22 year old Pedro Ruiz while he was holding a book to his chest.

NORMAN COUNTY, MN — A former Halstad, Minnesota woman is sentenced to six months in jail for killing her boyfriend.

Perez shot Ruiz outside their home last June in what they called a video stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

Perez pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

She now lives in South Dakota, where she will be allowed to serve the sentence in 10-day increments.