Grand Forks Police Release Images Of Robbery Suspect
The images are grainy but include the male suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with "Mossy Oak" written on the front.
GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks Police have released security camera footage from an armed robbery.
He also wore a black ski mask at the time of the robbery.
The incident happened around 9:47 p.m. on March 11, 2018 at Kentucky Fried Chicken at 706 South Washington Street, Grand Forks.
Police say he displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.
The suspect fled the store on foot and left in a southwest direction.
Grand Forks Police ask anyone who may have seen someone matching the suspects description to contact the Police Department at 701-787-8000.