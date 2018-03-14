Herberger’s Plans to “Stuff the Truck” to Benefit Goodwill

People who donate clothing will be granted three coupons towards Herberger's apparel, fragrances

FARGO, N.D. — Herberger’s in Fargo teams up with Goodwill throughout the month of March to provide clothes for people in need.

The department store plans to fill up an entire Goodwill truck with clothes to kick off their annual Goodwill sale.

If customers donate one dollar, they receive three coupons for 30% off apparel and 15% off cosmetics and fragrances.

Store managers hope that people donate as much clothing as they can to kick off their 11–day Goodwill sale with a bang.

“The idea is to get as many donations today as possible. We really want to stuff the truck. We really want the truck to be absolutely packed full by the end of the day with clothing donations that we can donate to Goodwill,” said Jayce Brown, the Shoe Department Manager for Herberger’s at the West Acres Mall.

Bon–Ton Stores, the company that operates Herberger’s suggests that people donate items such as shirts, dresses, outerwear, shoes, luggage, and blankets.

The sale to support Goodwill at Herberger’s continues until March 24.