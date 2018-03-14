Horace Standoff Ends With One Man in Custody

Authorities were at the scene for nearly five hours

HORACE, N.D. — One man is in custody after an hours–long standoff early Wednesday morning in Horace.

Deputies were called to 7100 block of 100th Avenue South just before 5:30 a.m.

Two people were inside a house when an armed intruder, identified as 51–year old Lance Belgarde, threatened them. The people inside the house were able to escape.

Belgarde holed himself up in the house, leading to a nearly five-hour long standoff.

A CodeRED was issued in the area and neighbors were either asked to shelter in place or evacuate. Several agencies responded and the situation was resolved peacefully.

“Law enforcement, through SWAT negotiations, had continuously— and you guys have heard some of that traffic through the Bearcat, and other means attempting to make contact. We were very fortunate there was some movement inside the residence. The individual had opened the door and engaged in conversation with our SWAT operators and through some commands completely complied,” said Sgt. Tim Briggeman of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a gun found in the home, but no shots were fired, and no one was injured. The suspect is facing several charges.

“The charges he’s currently looking at are terrorizing, burglary, felonious restraint, and interfering with a 911 call,” Briggeman said.

It is not clear if Belgarde knew the people inside the home. He was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m. and is currently booked in Cass County Jail.

“The outcome that this community prayed for, the outcome that law enforcement trains for was achieved and we had that successful resolution,” Briggeman said.

The CodeRED alert was lifted shortly after the standoff and neighbors were able to return to their homes.