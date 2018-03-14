LIVE: Make Your Own Beer Stein

Midwest Mud Helps you Make Custom Statement with Mug

Amber Parsons with Midwest Mud and Frank Clemens with Flatland Brewery join Adam and make a custom beer stein.

Midwest Mud has started regular stein-making classes at the West Fargo brewery.

Each class comes with a complimentary pint of beer.

Once you shape and design the steins, Parsons will fire them and have them back to you in about two weeks.

This week’s class is sold out, but you can keep tabs on future events on the Midwest Mud Facebook page.