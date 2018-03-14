North Dakota Colorectal Cancer Roundtable Announces 2018 Awards

There were 20 nominations
Danielle Church,

 

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Colorectal Cancer Roundtable passed out awards to those who have been influential in fighting the disease.

They awarded colorectal cancer survivor Amanda Houston with Champion of the Year, Family Healthcare a cancer screening award and Sanford Health with Organization of the Year. The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal Health and Indian Health Service Public Health also received an honorable mention. Twenty nominations were received for the awards program.

“I just don’t feel like what I do to raise awareness and what I’m doing is worthy of awards or anything like that. I just want to prevent cancer in people, especially with colorectal cancer. It’s preventable and so if sharing my story encourages one person to get screened, then I’ve done my part,” Houston said.

People should begin getting tested for colorectal cancer at 50.

Related Post

Great Plains Food Bank Helps Kids in Need with Bac...
New Year, Same Germs: Doctors Seeing More Flu Case...
Four Judges Within Minnesota Seventh Judicial Dist...
Local Bars Get Ready For Bison Fans This Weekend

You Might Like

Horace Standoff Ends With One Man in Custody

HORACE, N.D. -- One man is in custody after an hours–long standoff early Wednesday morning in Horace. Deputies were called to 7100 block of 100th Avenue South just before 5:30 a.m. Two people were inside…