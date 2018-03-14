Petitions Approved As Group Seeks To Raise Minimum Wage to $15 An Hour

Group Needs 13,452 Valid Signatures To Make November Ballot
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — A group seeking to raise North Dakota’s minimum wage to $15 an hour can begin circulating petitions.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved the format of the petition.

Supporters need to gather and submit at least 13,452 valid signatures by July 9 to get a proposed measure on the November ballot.

Scott Nodland of Bismarck, chairman of the petition’s sponsoring committee, says people are living at poverty level if they are paid the state’s current $7.25 minimum wage.

Related Post

North Dakota Flu Cases on the Rise Early this Year
Repeal of ND Blue Law Still Alive in Legislature
Arizona Man Loses Appeal in North Dakota $2.5 Mill...
Carrington, Fosston Begin Spraying for Mosquitos

You Might Like

Head Of MNsure Leaving To Join National Health Care Group

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The head of MNsure is stepping down. Allison O'Toole announced that she will leave Minnesota's health insurance exchange next month. O'Toole served as chief executive for nearly three years, overseeing record signups in individual health care…