Senior Spud Sam Haiby Named a Finalist for Minnesota Miss Basketball

Haiby is one of 11 finalists for Minnesota Miss Basketball
Maria Santora,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Spud Sam Haiby is back in the spotlight. The University of Nebraska commit is one of 11 finalists for Minnesota Miss Basketball.

Despite suffering a mid-season meniscus tear, Haiby still finished her career with 2,421 points, which is the most points scored by any Spuds player.

Haiby could be the first player from to Moorhead to win Miss Basketball. The winner will be announced on Friday, April 6th.

