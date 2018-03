Suspect In Custody After Horace Standoff

Cass County Sheriff's Captain Jesse Jahner says the suspect has been taken into custody.

HORACE, N.D. (KFGO) – A ended peacefully in Horace, N.D.

Jahner says around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, “our deputies were dispatched down to 7108 100th Ave South on a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they learned that a male individual had showed up at that residence and had threatened the homeowners of that residence.

The homeowners were able to get out of that residence.

Capt. Jahner says that man is armed and considered dangerous.

A Code Red/Shelter-in-Place was sent out to area residents.

Some residents have been evacuated by law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers and Fargo police officers remain on scene.