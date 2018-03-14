Toys R Us To Close Fargo Store And All 800 Locations Across The U.S.

FARGO, N.D. — Toys R Us’s management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its 800 U.S. stores.
That’s according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday.
Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us’s CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores.
The company declined to comment.
The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with debt that hurt its attempts to compete.
It pledged then to stay open, but had weak sales during the critical holiday season. In January it announced plans to close about 180 stores.
FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Colorectal Cancer Roundtable passed out awards to those who have been influential in fighting the disease. They awarded colorectal cancer survivor Amanda Houston with Champion of the Year, Family Healthcare a cancer screening award…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Students at Moorhead High School organized their own memorial assembly for Parkland. The student body gathered in the high school gymnasium to hear stories about each of the 17 people who died in the shooting. Student organizers…
FARGO, N.D. -- Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its 800 U.S. stores. That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call…