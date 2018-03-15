$29 Million Lotto America Ticket Sold At Holiday In Roseau

Gas Station Will Get A $10,000 Bonus For Selling The Ticket
TJ Nelson,

ROSEAU, Minn. — Someone who bought a Lotto America lottery ticket in Roseau, Minnesota just got very rich.

A winning ticket worth $29 million was sold at Holiday in Roseau.

The payout on a cash option for the $22.8 million jackpot is $13.5 million before taxes.

The owners of the gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It’s the first time the multistate Lotto America jackpot has been struck since the game started four months ago.

