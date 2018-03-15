Home Builders Care of Fargo– Moorhead Foundation Holding Fish Fry Friday

Their goal is to raise $25,000

FARGO, N.D. — For anyone who can’t eat meat tomorrow, the Home Builders Care of Fargo– Moorhead Foundation has a solution.

They’re holding a Fish Fry at the Holiday Inn to raise money for the foundation. There will also be a raffle to win prizes such as kids’ toys, art and a $500 cash prize. All of the money raised will support local housing projects, Habitat for Humanity homes and scholarships for students.

“It’s our part of giving back to the community for a community that’s done so much for us and the wat that the city has grown over the last 25 years. We take it in and we raise money and we send it right back out the door,” said Dan Beecher, with the foundation.

The Home Builders Care Foundation is trying to raise $25,000.