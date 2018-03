Arrest Made In Grand Forks Shooting

Initial investigation indicates there was a fight involving multiple people in two vehicles and that several shots were fired from a small caliber rifle.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man was arrested following a shooting incident near the Grand Forks Sam’s Club on 32nd Avenue South.

Police responded around 7 p.m. Wednesday on reports of gunshots.

Police say those involved know each other.

No one was hurt.

Twenty-year-old dent Devon Hricak was arrested for felony reckless endangerment.

While serving a related search warrant on Hricak’s home, police found a suspected improvised explosive device.

Area residents were evacuated while members of the Grand Forks Regional Bomb Team secured the suspected device.