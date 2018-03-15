Boys Basketball: Breckenridge Hands Perham First Loss of the Season, Will Head to State Tournament

The Cowboys topped the Yellow Jackets 49-39

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The undefeated, 29-0 Perham Yellowjackets were in need of just one more win on Thursday night to hoist the Section title trophy and earn a state tournament berth.

To do that though, the Yellowjackets needed to top the Breckenridge Cowboys, the same team that stripped Perham of a section championship last season.

Breckenridge was able to hold Perham to just 39 points en route to a 49-39 victory. The Cowboys will now head to state to play in the quarterfinal game on March 21st.