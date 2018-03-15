Fargo Native Performs in Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen”

This is the only weekend the show will be in Fargo at the fargodome

FARGO, N.D. — This weekend, a Disney favorite is coming to life with Disney on Ice presents “Frozen”.

Some of you may even see a familiar face in the show.

You’ve probably heard of high school seniors getting a job right after graduation before but 18–year–old Emma Astrup’s job may be a little “cooler” than what most recent grads do.

“I graduated high school from Fargo North last Spring and the second half of my high school years, I really just wanted to do something more with skating, show skating and I knew that Disney on Ice was an option,” Astrup said.

She sent in an audition tape after receiving some help from her coaches and shortly after, the rest was history.

“I got an audition and now I’m here,” Astrup said.

But just because she isn’t going to college doesn’t mean she isn’t getting a taste of it in the real world.

“I may not be going to the dorms but I still have a roommate. Learning the tour life is like learning the dorm life,” Astrup said.

The difference is the tour life consists of traveling all over the world and performing in front of all kinds of people.

However, this weekend, Astrup will be performing in her hometown for the first time.

“It’s really weird. It’s super cool though because I’ll see faces that I know in the audience instead of faces that I don’t know. I think it’ll have such a different energy in the arena,” Astrup said.

This may be Astrup’s first tour, but she says it definitely won’t be her last.

“I know I’ll do it next year. Maybe for a few more years after that. You never know. I’m going to take it year by year,” Astrup said.

Especially when every time she looks into the crowd, it manages to put a smile on her face.

“You see so many Anna and Elsa dresses. I mean they are Anna and Elsa. They become them. It’s more their reaction when they see you too and you make that connection is really cool,” Astrup said.

You can catch performances at 7:00 on Friday, 11, 3 and 7 on Saturday and 1 and 5 on Sunday.