Grand Forks Police Find Bomb While Investigating Shooting

One man has been arrested for reckless endangerment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — On Wednesday evening, officers were called to Sam’s Club on 32nd Avenue South after a report of shots fired.

People in two different vehicles had met up, and an altercation broke out, but no one was hurt.

Twenty–year old Devon Hricak has been arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment.

Officers conducted a search warrant on the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue North when they found an improvised explosive device in Hricak’s residence.

Neighbors were asked to evacuate and the device was secured without incident.

“The dynamic portions of this incident were resolved rather quickly last night. At this point, we’re gathering evidence, gathering information, conducting interviews, and conducting what I would imagine is going to be a pretty extensive investigation,” said Lt. Derik Zimmel of the Grand Forks Police Department.

Hricak is the only one who has been arrested at this time. Police are not excluding the possibility of other charges.

“As with any investigation I think we follow leads, let the facts lead us where they may and at the end if we have established probable cause of a criminal charge that should be brought, I think we work very closely with the state’s attorney’s office to do just that,” Zimmel said.

Police say everyone who was involved in the shooting will be questioned. Police also say there is no specific imminent threat to the public.

“It’s not often we have gunfire in Grand Forks. I think that speaks highly of Grand Forks. Certainly anything like this, when it does happen, it gets the public’s attention,” Zimmel said.

The case is still an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.