Guilty Plea From Father Who Left Baby Out In The Cold

Mother Admitted The Couple Were High on Drugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The father accused of leaving his infant outside overnight in Sioux Falls has pleaded guilty to child abuse.

39-year-old Ronald Harrison entered the plea to abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.

Harrison and the child’s mother are accused of leaving the baby outside the Faith Family Church for 18 hours in October 2017.

The couple initially told investigators they had argued and went separate ways, thinking the other would grab the baby.

Police say the mother later admitted the two were high on drugs when they left the 2-month-old child.