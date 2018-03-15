At Home Colon Cancer Screening Test Many Don’t Know Exist

Colon cancer can be detected early but many are reluctant to get tested because of the colonoscopy, but this gives people a second option

FARGO, N.D. — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Many people aren’t aware about an alternative screening test you can do in the comfort of your own home.

“Any Lab Test Now” offers the screening in Fargo that you can pick up without going to the doctor first.

The test can be taken at home and brought back to Any Lab Test Now or mailed in, and you will receive results in about seven days.

“Colon cancer, it’s the second leading cause of death among cancer in the United States so somewhere around 50 thousand people will die this year from it. Anyone over the age of 50 should be tested one way or another,” said Dan Parker, the owner of Any Lab Test Now in Fargo.

You can make an appointment or stop into the Fargo location to pick up a pre–screening, or get other tests as needed.