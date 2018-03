House Starts On Fire While Family Is At Funeral

Family Dog Was Killed In The Blaze in Walcott

WALCOTT, N.D. — A house in Walcott, North Dakota started on fire while the family was at a funeral.

Smoke was coming through the roof and windows when fire trucks arrived at the Wesley Fornshell home this afternoon.

The Fornshells have five children and were attending a funeral at the time of the fire.

The family dog died despite life-saving attempts by firefighters.

The house was heavily damaged.