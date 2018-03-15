Judge Denies Accused Drug Traffickers Release To A Halfway House

Connected To Officer Involved Shooting In January
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge has refused to release a man accused in an alleged drug conspiracy tied to an officer-involved shooting in Bismarck in January.

Thirty-two-year-old Juan Nunez faces federal charges allegedly linking him to drug trafficking with a California street gang.

He wanted to be released to a halfway house until his May trial.

He was initially arrested on a charge of hindering law enforcement after a Bismarck police officer shot Ulises Villalobos after he allegedly tried to run the officer over.

22-year-old Villalobos was shot in the arm and later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota.

He also is charged in the drug conspiracy.

Related Post

ND House Kills Bill for State-Owned Casinos
Sanford Criticizes Lawsuit to Block Merger with a ...
Bismarck Man Arrested for Using Credit Card Skimme...
ND Democrats Respond to Burgum Speech; Criticize G...

You Might Like

House Starts On Fire While Family Is At Funeral

WALCOTT, N.D. -- A house in Walcott, North Dakota started on fire while the family was at a funeral. Smoke was coming through the roof and windows when fire trucks arrived at the Wesley Fornshell home this afternoon. The Fornshells…

Woman Rescued From Collapsed Building Files Lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A woman who survived the collapse of a building in Sioux Falls is suing its developer and construction company. In December 2016, Emily Fodness was sleeping in an apartment when Hultgren Construction removed a load-bearing wall…