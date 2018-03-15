Judge Denies Accused Drug Traffickers Release To A Halfway House

Connected To Officer Involved Shooting In January

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge has refused to release a man accused in an alleged drug conspiracy tied to an officer-involved shooting in Bismarck in January.

Thirty-two-year-old Juan Nunez faces federal charges allegedly linking him to drug trafficking with a California street gang.

He wanted to be released to a halfway house until his May trial.

He was initially arrested on a charge of hindering law enforcement after a Bismarck police officer shot Ulises Villalobos after he allegedly tried to run the officer over.

22-year-old Villalobos was shot in the arm and later turned himself in at a gas station in Brookings, South Dakota.

He also is charged in the drug conspiracy.