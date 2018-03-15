Moorhead Man Reaches Plea Deal In Shooting Death Of West Fargo man

Neil Johnson Admitted Smoking Meth Before Killing Jacob Glover
TJ Nelson,
Neil Johnson & Jacob Glover

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man has struck a deal with prosecutors in the death of a West Fargo man who once lived in his garage.

26-year-old Neil Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent.

Another charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Prosecutors say Johnson shot 28 year-old Jacob Glover with a gun in the back and hip.

Johnson admitted to smoking meth prior to the shooting.

He’ll be sentenced in May.

