Multiple Fatalities After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Florida

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that there were ``multiple victims'' but the number hadn't been determined yet.
Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University Florida International on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities said they were searching for people. (Roberto Koltun/The Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI, FL — Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university.

Estopinan says eight vehicles were trapped under the new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp says search dogs are working the scene.

The section of bridge spanning a busy road had just been installed Saturday.

 

