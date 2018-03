Paul Lucy Named Interim President Of GFMEDC

President Jim Gartin Retired March 15, 2018

FARGO, N.D. — The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation has an interim president.

Paul Lucy has 29 years of experience in economic development.

He served as the Director of the Economic Development & Finance Division of the North Dakota Department of Commerce for a decade.

The EDC board is continuing to search for a replacement for Jim Gartin who is retiring today.