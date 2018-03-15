Pet Connection: Meet Butters

Butters Comes to Pet Connection this Week from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue

Butters and Kish Hilmert with 4 Luv of Dog rescue join Adam for this week’s Pet Connection.

Butters is a year-old female who is gentle and gets along with people and other dogs.

She recently had puppies and isn’t spayed yet.

But once she is, she’ll be ready for a loving home soon.

4 Luv of Dog puts a lot of time and resources into each dog they care for.

You can help out by supporting the rescue at Blaze Pizza in Fargo on Thursday, March 22nd.

20% of proceeds from 4-8 p.m. that day will go to 4 Luv of Dog, if you mention the fundraiser.