Several Businesses Honored during United Way’s “Live United Awards”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, American Crystal Sugar Company among those honored

FARGO, N.D. — Complete with a studio host and a “Tonight Show” atmosphere, United Way of Cass-Clay celebrated many achievements that helped the organization thrive last year.

“Some of that is just doing a dunk tank in a hospital or doing a craft day or doing a potluck lunch or sporting event. It makes it fun to give, so it feels good,” said Travis Christopher, the Resource Development Director of United Way of Cass-Clay.

Many prominent businesses, like Scheels, Sanford Health, John Deere, Hornbacher’s and the American Crystal Sugar Company, received recognition in their efforts in rallying support for the United Way.

“We look at things like employee enthusiasm, percentage of involvement and just plain that fun factor,” said Christopher.

One of the mottos for United Way is to be a “force for good” and many business leaders and community members were recognized for their efforts in living up to the slogan.

“It’s so important that we thank them, we encourage them. So many people play a part in making this community awesome,” said Kristina Hein, the Marketing and Brand Management Director of United Way of Cass-Clay.

On the heels of a very productive year, the awards carried some extra meaning for the organization.

“I think it’s really touching to see people pay gratitude to one another and really that’s what today is about is making sure people are thanked,” said Hein.

The organization recently celebrated a significant milestone by raising $6 million over the last year.

In the awards ceremony, ten different companies were recognized for their achievements.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota was named the Live United Leader of the Year for encouraging company participation with United Way.