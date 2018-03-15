Tech Tip Today: GeoGuessr

In today's tech tip, We show you how you can randomly drop into a location anywhere on earth and have to figure out where your are.

Remember that show from the 90s, “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego”? Well you can play that game in real life now, using your phone in place of Carmen.

Today’s Tech Tip allows you to explore the world using the very cool GeoGuessr browser based game.

The web app virtually drops you into a location and you try and guess where in the world it is. Look for clues by zooming in and out or by rotating around to get a better view. If you are lucky you might see a sign with the language.Make your guess and see how far off you are and how many points you get. Each round is 5 different locations.

You can set your gaming map to be the world, famous places, European stadiums or other great choices.

GeoGuessr is fun for kids of all ages. It is available via a web browser on any Internet connected computer. It is free and ad supported.