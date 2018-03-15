Tim Flakoll Declares Candidacy for Fargo City Commission Race

Former State Senator strives for Fargo to be the "Creative Capitol of the Midwest"

FARGO, N.D. — A familiar face in Fargo politics enters the race for Fargo City Commission.

Former State Senator Tim Flakoll intends to run for one of the two seats up for grabs in June’s election.

Flakoll represented Fargo in the North Dakota Senate from 1996 to 2016, and served as the State Senate’s Agriculture and Education Committee chair.

The Fargo resident says he wanted to run for the City Commission since he is passionate about helping his city move forward.

“I love Fargo. I want to spend the rest of my life here and I think there are things that I can do to contribute to make it an even better place to live, work, play, and learn, and retire to,” said Flakoll.

Flakoll put forward a five–pillar strategy that includes improvement in economics, infrastructure, neighborhoods, and taxes.

The two seats up for grabs in the June 12 election are currently held by City Commissioners Dave Piepkorn and Tony Gehrig.