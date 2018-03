Boys Basketball: Mahnomen/Waubun Earns State Berth with Section Final Upset

The Thunderbirds are headed to Class-A state in their first year as a co-op.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In the team’s first year as a co-op, Mahnomen/Waubun boys basketball is headed to the Class-A State Tournament.

The four-seeded Thunderbirds out of the north took down the top-seeded Hancock from the south to win Section 6A.