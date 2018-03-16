Community Celebrates Governor George Sinner’s Life

FARGO, N.D. — The community came together to celebrate the life of former North Dakota Governor George Sinner.

Sinner passed away on March 9 at the age of 89.

“He was really imbued with justice and love. In public service, that’s a really wonderful combination,” said Tim Mathern, a state senator. “His legacy is permanent, ongoing forever, positive.”

Sinner was born in Fargo 1928 and grew up in Casselton. He stuck around the Valley, continually becoming more and more involved in the community.

“I’ve known the governor and his family for a number of years, great people and a great leader, always a positive individual,” said Tom Shockman, a friend of the governor’s.

Sinner has served on the state Senate, as a delegate to North Dakota’s Constitutional Convention, and in the State House.

He was the 29th governor of North Dakota from 1985 to 1992.

People say he left a lasting legacy and a positive impact on the people and state.

“North Dakota has blossomed considerably since he was governor. Much of that relates to the spirit of Governor Sinner. In the tough times he always exuded hope,” Mathern said.

North Dakota was hit by hard times when Sinner was governor, with a drought and slumping oil prices. He pushed for higher incomes and taxes during his tenure.

“He meant being steadfast is important. Staying to the task, always having hope,” Mathern said.

Sinner is survived by his wife and ten children.