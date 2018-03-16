Fargo Police Department Warns about Drunk Driving on St. Patrick’s Day

Officers recommend that people have a plan to get home safely after the festivities

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department warns people to not drink and drive during tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day events.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 75% of fatal drunk driving accidents on St. Patrick’s Day involve a driver who is two times over the legal limit.

Officers say that people can still have fun during the festivities, but they need to know their limits and have a plan to make sure they get home safely.

“So we always say just to be better safe than sorry, right, so if you think you might have had one or too many to drink, call for that friend, that family member, or some sort of service to bring you home,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker of the Fargo Police Department.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that between midnight and 5am on the night of St. Patrick’s Day, nearly 70% of accidents involve drunk drivers.

The Fargo Police Department also announced the release of new Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts specifically focused on downtown activities. People could also access those accounts if they run into any issues during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.