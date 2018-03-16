LIVE: Don’t Banish Snakes on St. Patrick’s Day

Jesse the bull snake joins the KVRR morning show

Red River Zoo Volunteer Coordinator Alyssa Cahoon and Executive Director Sally Jacobson bring Jesse the bull snake for a visit to KVRR’s morning show.

We’re nearing St. Patrick’s Day, and St. Patrick is rumored to have banished the snakes from Ireland.

But we tell you what benefits snakes have in our local ecosystem and tell you how to approach a snake you may encounter.

The Red River Zoo has a variety of outreach animals like Jesse that go to places like schools and retirement homes in the region.