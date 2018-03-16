LIVE: St. Patrick’s Celebration Parades into Fargo

More than 70 Floats Expected for 22nd Year of Parade
Adam Ladwig,

 

Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick’s Parade chairman Don Martin and parade co-founder Ellen Mahil come on to talk about the 22nd edition of the parade.

The parade takes place Saturday, March 17th in Downtown Fargo.

There is a new route this year.

Normally, the parade starts on NP Ave. near Robert St. and goes north up Broadway to about 6th Avenue.

This year, the parade will turn east on 4th Ave. N. and go two blocks east to 4th St. N.

Up to 80 floats are expected. You can even sign yours up the morning of the parade.

The parade line-up starts at 10 a.m., with the parade kicking off at 1 p.m.

What started with fewer than 100 people 22 years ago is expected to attract thousands downtown this year.

 

