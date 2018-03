Missing Becker County Man

29 year old Eric Hambleton has been missing since 3/15/2018.

BECKER COUNTY, MN — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in finding a missing man.

Eric Sheldon Hambleton, age 29, was last seen near Cormorant Village on 3/10/2018.

Hambleton’s family reported him missing on 3/15/2018.

If you have information on Hambleton please contact the Becker County Sheriff at 218-847-2661.