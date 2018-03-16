ND Health Dept. Accepting Applications From Makers of Medical Marijuana

That followed state voters' approval of the drug in November 2016.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota’s Health Department has begun accepting applications from potential manufacturers of medical marijuana.

The application period ends April 19. It’s the latest step by state officials who’ve been developing the medical marijuana system since legislators crafted a law a year ago.

The state will register two manufacturers.

It’s still unclear whether they’ll need to comply with North Dakota’s anti-corporate farming law.

Lawmakers say they made it clear last year that medical marijuana growers wouldn’t be considered agricultural operations.

State Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says the matter needs legal clarification.

The Health Department is seeking an attorney general’s opinion.

State law allows medical marijuana for 17 medical conditions and terminal illnesses.

It should be available late this year.