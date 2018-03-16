Play of the Week Nominees: March 16

FARGO, N.D. — The old cliché of defense winning championships comes true all too often.

This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature defense turning into offense.

Maggie Steffen for Red River girls basketball wastes no time scoring back-to-back buckets, scoring before stealing the inbound and scoring again.

In play No. 2, Mahnomen/Waubun’s Jayden Heisler comes away with a steal and takes it all the way back for the score.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.