Vice President Pence Headed To Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Fargo, for an event hosted by the pro-Trump group America First Policies.

The talk is described as a policy event at the Fargo Marriot, Tuesday afternoon, March 27th.

According to the Washington-based non-profit, the vice president will speak about “how the tax cuts and Jobs Act will impact you, your state and our nation.”

Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd says he was notified of the visit as part of the standard security steps that are taken during such appearances, however he has not received any other details yet.

Published reports say America First Policies is one of several groups aimed at raising millions of dollars to support President Trump’s agenda and the election campaigns of allied congressional candidates.

That likely will include Kevin Cramer.

The three term Republican Congressman is looking to unseat Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp, one of 10 Democrats running in states President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Among the board members of America First Policies is billionaire Harold Hamm, Continental Resources founder and CEO, the biggest leaseholder in the Bakken oil basin, and the region’s top oil producer.