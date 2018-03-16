Walcott, ND Home Damaged By Fire

Departments from Walcott, Christine, Abercrombie, Colfax, Dwight and Kindred responded along with Kindred Ambulance to the Westley Fornshell home on the northwest side of Walcott at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Walcott, ND (KFGO) – A home in Walcott has been heavily damaged by fire.

Smoke was coming through the roof and windows when the first trucks arrived.

No one was home when the broke out.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says the Fornshell’s have five children.

They were attending a funeral when the fire started.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Lambrecht says a dog died despite live-saving attempts by firefighters.