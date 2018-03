Williams County Deputy Named Sheriff Office’s “Deputy of the Year”

Deputy Spenser Miller was recognized for his efforts in the Weight Enforcement Division

WILLISTON, N.D. — A Williams County Deputy is recognized for his hard work for the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Spenser Miller was named the Williams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year.

Miller joined the Williams County Sheriff’s Office in May 2015.

He currently serves as a patrol deputy, specializing in weight enforcement.

Miller previously received an accommodation award for his work in the Weight Enforcement Division back in November 2017.