Force Sweep Dubuque in Convincing Fashion

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force completed the sweep of the weekend series with the Dubuque Fighting Saints winning 5-1 on Saturday night at Scheels Arena.

Ben Meyers netted the two goals in the opening period for the Force to give them a two goal lead at the first intermission. William Fallstrom also had a goal in the victory.