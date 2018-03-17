Former Vice President Biden Speaks at Democratic Convention

He supported Heidi Heitkamp as she runs for re-election

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota Democratic Convention convened for the past two days. Nominations were made for various offices on the local and national levels.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at the event.

He supported Heidi Heitkamp as she secured her endorsement to keep her current seat in the Senate.

“It takes courage to reach across the aisle to get something done for the country,” he said.

Biden says Heitkamp deserves to be reelected because she understands the core values of the people of North Dakota, while Republicans have a different agenda.

“They’re not just cutting the poor. They’re cutting middle class women and men who broke their neck their whole life. Because they want to save money. Give me a break. I’m up to here with these guys. So folks, she gets it,” he said.

Delegates say they enjoyed Biden’s speech.

“I find he’s very charismatic. He really speaks from the heart. He really is, like he says he’s the poorest man who’s ever been vice president,” said Barbara May, a delegate from District 13.

Biden also stressed the importance of standing up for he believes is right.

“I know [Republicans] don’t agree with the president on a whole bunch of stuff. But I’m so disappointed that they’re spending all their time protecting him. I don’t want to make this about Trump. It’s about people standing up,” he said.

May says she didn’t only love Biden’s speech, but she appreciated Heitkamp’s as well.

“Her speech was phenomenal. It really spoke to the heart of all of us. Young and old. Didn’t matter,” she said.

She sees a new trend in the political world.

“Really an interesting energy. A lot of new faces. A lot of young people getting involved which is great for someone like me who’s older and has been doing this a lot,” she said.