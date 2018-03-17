MSUM Brings Awareness to Different Cultures with “Celebration of Nations”

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Several students at Minnesota State University, Moorhead (MSUM) learned new things about various different nations and their cultures.

MSUM hosted its annual Celebration of Nations to give international students a chance to teach others about their culture.

The university has 360 international students spread out across 47 nations.

Leaders of the MSUM International Student program believe the event helps other students gain an appreciation for other nations.

“I think it’s really important for the students to be able to share their culture and to bring it all under one roof and because everybody when their away from home gets homesick and bringing them all under one roof is just amazing,” said Janet Hohenstein, the Director of MSUM International Student Services.

In addition to the displays, guests could enjoy food from several different cultures, and also watch live dance and musical performances.

The event also featured a fashion show which displayed styles popular in other countries.